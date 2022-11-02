Matlock sourdough bakery wins World Bread Award just months after launch

David Sargent, or Sourdough Dave the Artisan Bread Man, won the authentic sourdough with added ingredients category at the Tiptree World Bread Awards on Wednesday, October 26.

He said: “It’s absolutely amazing, and took us by complete surprise. We’ve only been going nine months so didn’t expect to come away with anything.

“The texture of this particular loaf is nice and open. It has a long, slow ferment and is encrusted with toasted black and white sesame seeds. It’s good to eat and goes with pretty much anything.”

David Sargent, right, with Steve Wells, managing director of Brook Food Processing Equipment.

He added: “It’s industry validation that what we’re doing is really good quality. We know it, and our customers always tell us how great it is, but it’s nice to get that bit of kudos from highly respected people in the profession.”

On the morning of judging day, almost 500 loaves arrived at Cathedral Hall in Westminster from bakers across the UK submitting their freshest work by courier, taxi or hand.

Dave also won a gold medal for his white sourdough, and two bronzes for the prune and Armagnac and seedy rye and caraway varieties.

Stephen Hallam, chair of the judging panel, said: “It is hugely satisfying to know the skill and passion for baking good bread here in the UK is not only in good hands, but has to bode well for the successful future of our craft.”

Bakers from all over the UK gathered in London for the judging day.

Dave developed a passion for making sourdough bread during lockdown, giving it away to family and friends, but it proved such a success that he gave up his job in product development for major food brands to go full-time alongside his wife, Sarah, who is in charge of marketing and the home delivery service.

With a new and improved website due to launch in a few weeks, they have recently moved the business out of their home kitchen and into a shipping container on their driveway to increase capacity.

Dave said: “The neighbours buy our bread so we’ve not had too much pushback, and they know it’s only a temporary thing. In 12-18 months we hope to have our own premises where we can start to employ other people.”

For more, go to facebook.com/sourdoughdave.co.uk.