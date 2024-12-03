A fledgling Matlock bridal shop has retained its crown as the East Midlands’ best at the Wedding Industry Awards 2025, following last year’s national title and a period of significant business growth.

Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal, on Dale Road, won the category for best retailer established in the last four years at the regional final held last month, and will now hope to retain the national prize again in January.

Owner Charlotte Burton, 33, felt a mix of confidence and trepidation as she travelled to the ceremony at the Pumping House in Nottinghamshire.

She said: “It was quite nerve-wracking to enter again after winning the national award for 2024. There are so many great stores that enter, and there’s the pressure of keeping up appearances.

Charlotte Burton, centre, and assistant Ashton Bacon, right, winning at the Wedding Industry Awards 2025 East Midlands ceremony. (Photo: Contributed)

“When we’ve been to buyer’s events and things like that, people recognise the brand now, and it’s sometimes one of the first things new customers mention when they come in the door.”

She added: “We don’t always know what the judges look for, and they don’t just give you the award because you won last year. You have to step up your game and do something different.

“When they said we’d won, I was a bit overwhelmed but really pleased, proud and excited.”

The awards are based on an assessment of the business via in-depth surveys, bridal testimonials and its online branding footprint.

The Matlock shop attracts bridal parties from all over the country with a mix of exclusive designs and Peak District relaxation. (Photo: Laura Anne Photography)

Charlotte said: “I wanted to put us forward as a serious, busy business but in lots of ways we’ve stuck to our roots, showing our personality in how we work. I think everyone loves our down to earth approach and how fun we make the experience.

“We get such lovely feedback from brides. They can see we’re more than a shop. We really care for them and are passionate about what we do. A lot of those brides have become our friends, and I think that makes us stand out.”

The shop’s values may be consistent but there has been significant evolution this year with the opening of a second floor to the premises – accommodating more dresses to suit diverse styles and budgets, including exclusive designers such as Wona Concept and new ranges arriving before Christmas.

The space has also doubled capacity for appointments with brides from all over the country, so Charlotte has also hired her first full-time assistant, Ashton Bacon.

Mini dachshunds Alfie and Maisie taking a break upstairs in the shop. (Photo: Laura Anne Photography)

Charlotte said:: “I worked hard to build the business on my own but there were struggles along the way and long hours by myself in the shop.

“When we got the recognition of the national award, I knew I was going to need some help. Within a month or two she was running appointments on her own.”

Crich resident Ashton said: “It’s the kind of thing I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl. I’d worked in retail before but not bridalwear.

“I find the fashion side really fascinating, enjoy meeting all the lovely brides, and Charlotte’s almost like a sister to me now.”

The extra pair of hands has also eased the work of Charlotte’s mini dachshunds, Alfie and Macy, beloved by the shop’s customers.

Charlotte said: “They’re still very much part of the brand, but they mostly sleep a lot now.”

To learn more, go to charlotteelizabethbridal.com or find the shop on Facebook and Instagram.

