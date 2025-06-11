Derby’s Cathedral Quarter Hotel reveals fresh new look and now proudly serves Starbucks in its new coffee lounge

The Cathedral Quarter Hotel, a Grade II listed landmark in Derby’s city centre, has unveiled a refreshed new look following a programme of improvements – including a new Starbucks coffee lounge.

All 38 en-suite bedrooms have been updated with new beds, 43-inch smart TVs, ultra-fast fibre-optic WiFi, and stylishly refitted bathrooms. Key public areas including the lobby and corporate meeting rooms have also been redecorated to enhance the building’s historic character.

The restaurant in the Cathedral Quarter Hotel has been revitalised with a new Sunday carvery menu and regular afternoon tea events now take place.

A dedicated Starbucks coffee lounge now serves a selection of the brand’s most popular drinks – made with real Starbucks coffee beans. This new space is available to both hotel guests and members of the public.

Isuru Akalanka, the operations manager, said: “We are excited to share the news about our refurbishment programme, and we now proudly serve Starbucks.

“We want to make the hotel a top destination for travellers, and this is why we have carried out this series of improvements.

“The Cathedral Quarter Hotel is 100 years old and the last time it enjoyed any kind of renovation was back in 2007. We realised it was time for us to invest in the hotel and give Derby what it deserves – a beautiful and welcoming hotel in the heart of the city.”

The improvements at the hotel come as Derby opens its new 3,500 seat performance arena and the new Market Hall.

Now the Cathedral Quarter Hotel is ready to host visitors looking for quality accommodation, a relaxed coffee or an evening meal.

Originally built in the 19th century, the Cathedral Quarter Hotel has a rich history including hosting the late Queen Elizabeth II for a private meal in 2010.

The Cathedral Quarter Hotel is now open for bookings, dining, events or coffee.