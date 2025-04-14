Derby volunteers turn out to support the Great British Spring Clean – backed by the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter BIDs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forty bags of rubbish were collected in Derby by volunteers who gave up their time to support the Great British Spring Clean.

Streets in Derby were also jet washed, cleared of litter, and outdated signage was taken down. There was planting, planter painting and graffiti removal – thanks to the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter Business Improvement District (BIDs).

Working alongside Derby City Council, over 50 volunteers from local businesses helped in the Great British Spring Clean. Staff from Penscribe, Barclays, Juniper, Work Pays, residents from the Condor (Grainger Homes) and the BID Rangers rolled up their sleeves.

McDonalds and Tesco provided volunteers with refreshments, and other businesses who supported included Carnero Lounge, Costa and Subway.

Volunteers helped with graffiti removal too

As part of the national initiative, businesses signed up to take part in a number of activities. In total, ten events were planned in the St Peters Quarter and Cathedral Quarter areas.

Volunteers worked alongside staff from the BIDs, Derby City Council’s Streetpride team and Public Protection Officers, and tackled areas around the city centre including Saxon House on Friary Street, Green Lane, and Spring Well Square.

Over 40 bags of rubbish were collected and the Streetpride team assisted by jet washing pavements and cleaning windows of vacant units.

The aim of the activities was to make improvements to the city centre’s appearance.

Volunteers turned out in force to tidy the streets of Derby

Helen Wathall, BID chair of the St Peters Quarter BID, said the activities were a resounding success and she was pleased to see so many volunteers and businesses get involved.

She said: “It was really encouraging to see so many people turn out on the designated days of action.

“They collected a huge amount of rubbish, and it really was great to see so many businesses working together, sharing knowledge, and helping to strengthen our community.”

Councillor Ndukwe Onuoha, Derby City Council Cabinet Member for Streetpride, Public Safety and Leisure, added: “It’s fantastic to witness our local businesses and volunteers stepping up to make our city a cleaner and more inviting place. When we collaborate, we can achieve so much more.

Volunteers did an amazing job

“The council is working hard to maintain a clean city, and with the involvement of businesses and organisations, we can make an even bigger difference’’.

This year’s campaign also highlighted forthcoming changes to recycling regulations. From March, new simpler recycling rules were introduced that require businesses to sort recyclable materials separately from general waste to enhance recycling rates. This initiative aims to standardise collections across England and reduce contamination in recycling bins.

The Great British Spring Clean returns for its tenth year and remains the nation’s largest mass-action environmental campaign, encouraging everyone to pledge to collect at least one bag of litter during the event.