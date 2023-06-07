Derby sees retail boost as national jeweller Invests over £750k in major store refurbishment and new watch boutique

Beaverbrooks unveiled the refitted store with new adjoining TAG Heuer Boutique, situated in Derby’s bustling Derbion Shopping Centre, on Friday 2 June. The new dedicated TAG Heuer boutique will provide shoppers with access to a selection of the luxury Swiss watch brand’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces.

With its extensive diamond and bridal jewellery offering, Beaverbrooks’ team of experts will assist customers with those extra special engagement and wedding ring purchases, positioning Beaverbrooks as a true diamond and wedding destination in Derby.

Shoppers will be able to browse Beaverbrooks’ exceptional own brand diamond range, including the newly launched ‘Starlit’, a uniquely designed 15-piece collection representing the stars that light the universe. Also available will be ‘Essence’, a diamond jewellery collection with breath-taking sparkle and a story behind every single design, and ‘Beyond Brilliance‘ – exclusively designed for Beaverbrooks’ 100th Birthday and the only diamond cut of its kind in the world.

The Beaverbrooks team cut the ribbon at the unveiled Derby Store.

Beaverbrooks will also be the only stockist of diamond brands ‘Royal Asscher’, ‘Hearts On Fire’, and Canadian brand ‘Maple Leaf’ – a unique offering that isn’t available anywhere else in the city.

On top of its extensive collection of diamonds, jewellery, and TAG Heuer watches, the expanded 1,628 sq, ft retail space will also house a dedicated new Gucci area for both watches and jewellery and an impressive bridal collection, in addition to pieces from other brands such as RADO and Baume & Mercier.

With around 22 million shoppers visiting the Derbion Shopping Centre each year, this major upscaling of its retail space and addition of the new TAG Heuer boutique will see Beaverbrooks cement its position as a leading diamond, watch and jewellery destination in the shopping centre and wider region.

Boasting 84 stores across the UK, the national jeweller has continued to expand its luxury offering over recent months – the new TAG Heuer Boutique is the 12th addition to the Beaverbrooks portfolio and will create 4 new jobs in the area.

The new TAG Heuer boutique next to the Beaverbrooks Derby store.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open Derby’s first luxury boutique in the Derbion Shopping Centre, which is the perfect location, and will complement our refurbished store.

“In addition to a new luxury watch experience, we are excited to give shoppers access to our diamond and bridal team expertise and latest stunning ranges. We’re confident the refurbished store will be popular with customers – both local and further afield – and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of customer service, while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery.”

Zoe Maloney, Store Manager at Beaverbrooks Derby, said: “Our team is so excited to be part of the first TAG Heuer boutique in Derby and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate our expertise and providing the very best service to our customers. The new boutique will offer an elevated, luxury experience, so we’re pleased to be able to officially open our doors and welcome new and existing customers.”

Rob Diver, Managing Director – UK & Ireland at TAG Heuer, said: “With the opening of this new boutique we celebrate a year of significant growth and a strengthened partnership with Beaverbrooks. Our team look forward to welcoming customers into the Derby boutique and offering the full TAG Heuer experience in a brand new retail destination in the much loved Derbion shopping centre.”