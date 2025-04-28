Derby motors colleagues national recognition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vertu Nissan Derby is celebrating the recognition of two outstanding team members, Jenny Parry and Angel Webb, who were named Nissan Dealer Ambassadors for their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service.

Jenny Parry, Service Advisor, joined the Vertu Nissan Derby team three years ago with no prior experience in the role or with the brand. Since then, she has excelled, becoming a key contributor to the dealership’s continued success in customer satisfaction. Thanks to her professional manner, friendly nature, and commitment to resolving customer issues, the dealership has consistently performed above the national average for customer satisfaction. Jenny has also played a crucial role in helping the site achieve a top 25% CVA score.

Angel Webb, Sales Executive at Nissan Derby, has also been recognised for her steadfast commitment to delivering 100% customer satisfaction. Angel consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that every customer feels valued, informed, and supported throughout their journey. Her ability to personalise solutions and accommodate customers’ needs with flexibility ensures a seamless experience for all.

Angel’s product knowledge is second to none, allowing her to provide detailed, accurate, and tailored information that instils confidence in her customers. Her approachable and professional demeanour, combined with her ‘can-do’ attitude, fosters a positive and collaborative environment within the dealership, benefiting both staff and customers alike.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Jenny and Angel’s recognition as Nissan Dealer Ambassadors is thoroughly well deserved. Their dedication to customer service shines through in the excellent feedback they receive from customers.

“Both Jenny and Angel are assets to the Vertu Nissan Derby team, and we are proud to see their hard work and commitment recognised in this way.”

Customers have repeatedly praised Jenny and Angel for their outstanding service. Recent feedback includes:

“Jenny, who looked after me, was great. She helped sort out a courtesy car and resolve any issues. I’ve always had great service from Nissan in Derby and will continue to use them.”

“Jenny was extremely helpful throughout the visit.”

“The member of staff who looked after me, who I believe is called Jenny, was fantastic.”

“I was particularly impressed by Adam, Ali and Jenny, who went above and beyond to repair my car ahead of my airport departure for a holiday in India. Their efficiency and dedication saved me from a potentially stressful situation.”

“Angel kept in touch on the progress of the car, and I was so impressed to receive it in less than two weeks. I was excited to see they have covered my new car before revealing it. A couple days after, Angel rang to see how I was getting on and any questions. I'd say an excellent experience from start to finish.”