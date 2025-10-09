Derby law firm pledges support for eating disorder recovery charity

LEADING East Midlands law firm Nelsons has announced its support for a Derby-based charity.

First Steps ED is an eating disorder support and recovery charity that offers early help, therapy, and lived experience support for children, young people, and adults across the UK.

Founded in 2004, First Steps ED is the UK’s leading all-ages eating disorder charity, which provides counselling and psychotherapy, peer-led support groups, befriending programmes and educational workshops. Last year it supported more than 2,160 service users nationally, with 1,414 of those being children and young people.

As part of the nomination process, colleagues are encouraged to put forward charities they would like to support. First Steps ED was a particularly important charity to Nelsons’ senior associate in the wills and probate team, Tom Glenister.

Nelsons senior associate Tom Glenister with Cleo Reeves, ED Psychotherapist at First Steps

Around six years ago, Tom’s daughter was diagnosed with anorexia and spent time as an inpatient on a specialist eating disorder unit. After six months, when she was able to leave the unit, she accessed support with First Steps ED.

Tom said: “For any family facing these incredibly difficult situations, particularly with a younger person, it can be so overwhelming to know what to do when there is a diagnosis but also what happens outside of inpatient support. Our experience with First Steps ED was so positive in my daughter’s journey; they took her out in the community, helped her to order food and built her confidence. They also offer one-to-one support sessions, which I think are really vital to understanding individuals and taking the time to get to know each person. They have continued to be a big part of my daughter’s life since that first experience and I am very grateful.

“Being a local charity in Derby, it’s great to have Nelsons’ support in highlighting such an important issue as it so often doesn’t get the awareness it needs. This has been the first opportunity I have really been able to give back and support First Steps ED so I am very proud to be part of making that happen.”

Stewart Vandermark, chief executive at Nelsons, said: “The nominated charities are an integral part of Nelsons’ culture that enables us to give back to the three East Midlands communities that we are part of. First Steps ED is a Derby organisation, with a far-reaching impact that is making a huge difference to many individuals and their families facing incredible challenges. This nomination is made even more special due to its connection to one of our colleagues, so we are proud to be pledging our commitment this year.”

Daniel Magson, CEO of First Steps ED, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen as Nelsons' charity of the year in Derby, and are deeply grateful for their commitment to supporting our vital work with families affected by eating disorders. This partnership holds special significance given Tom’s personal connection to our charity, and his experience demonstrates how crucial our support services are during eating disorders recovery.

“The enthusiasm and creativity of their team's fundraising efforts will help us reach more families when they need us most, ensuring that young people and their loved ones have access to specialist support that can truly change lives."

Each year, a charity is chosen at each of the firm’s three offices in Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, with teams supporting and fundraising over the next 12 months - last year the combined total raised was over £5,000.

Baby loss charity Forever Stars, and brain injury charity Headway Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland are the two other chosen charities for the Nottingham and Leicester offices. Last year’s beneficiaries were Headway in Nottingham, Bens Den in Derby, and Leicester Hospitals charity.

For more information visit www.nelsonslaw.co.uk