Crystal Peaks reveal two top fashion brands set to replace Burton and Dorothy Perkins

Blue Inc and Leading Labels are opening stores in the award-winning shopping centre’s Central Atrium.

They are moving into the units left vacant by the closure of Arcadia Group’s Burton and Dorothy Perkins.

Blue Inc stock a range of menswear, including tops brands like Le Shark, Puma and Smith & Jones.

Leading Labels is one of the largest out-of-town, multi-brand fashion retailers in the UK and Ireland, offering a range of men’s and women’s fashions.

A host of familiar labels includes Crew Clothing, Joules, Lee, Ben Sherman, Calvin Klein and Farah Classic and Wrangler.

“We are delighted to be welcoming both Blue Inc and Leading Labels,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

"As we move forward following the easing of lockdown restrictions, it is important to us that we offer as great a range of popular high street names for our visitors as ever.

“We are excited to add Blue Inc and Leading Labels to the list of new store openings over the coming weeks”

Work is now well under way on the creation of five new retail units at the centre, opening up the side of the building at the end of the East Mall, in what was previously the Toys R Us unit.

It will also include the reconfiguring of a section of the car park in front of the mall to accommodate a wider footpath and new disabled parking spaces.