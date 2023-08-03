Lighting Legends recently flew out to Spain for the exciting challenge of illuminating the residence of the world famous footballer and, his partner and international celebrity, Georgina Rodriguez.

The company was handpicked by Rodriguez - a model boasting 50million followers on Instagram - to provide outdoor lighting for the family home.

The team battled through intense 36-degree heat as well as delayed flights and last-minute accommodation to create a breathtaking set-up within the garden.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, managing director of Lighting Legends, Adam Wilkins said: “It was an incredible experience and it all came together at the last minute. We’d had it in the pipeline for a couple of months but we only go the go ahead with 48 hours notice so we were then running around trying to book flights, get an accommodation and van hire sorted, and then obviously arrived in Madrid just two days later."

The business started in 2020 and took off during the lockdowns - with people spending more time in their garden and after a more sustainable outdoor-lighting solution.

The Ilkeston business jetted out to Madrid to install the lighting

Having initially begun with just a shed in Adam’s garden the company has now expanded to a full-scale warehouse and four permanent employees.

"Georgina Rodriguez was aiming to create an ambient and inviting outdoor environment for quality family time, and we helped make that a reality," said Jon Saeed, fellow managing director at Lighting Legends, "our outdoor string lights are versatile and can create expansive lighting up to 650m from a single plug, making them perfect for a multitude of outdoor spaces."

To celebrate the successful venture, Lighting Legends has been profiling the journey of the major project on their social media platforms and will be hosting a special giveaway competition following the ‘big reveal’.

Adam said: “It went like a flash but it was very exciting. The lights go on automatically at 9pm every evening and go off at 1am so you can just picture them in that garden. And the house is part of a Netflix series, as well, following (Georgina Rodrgiuez’) life so, to be honest , a really surreal experience.”