News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

German Shepherd dog with ‘amazing temperament’ joins Derbyshire police as she completes training

PD Stark and her handler PC Sam Brassington have completed their training.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:15 BST

18-month-old Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She has completed two sets of night shifts and enjoyed every minute.

PC Sam Brassington said: “She loves coming to work. She really switches on when we get into the car to head out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam trained as a handler after five years as an officer in the High Peak. It has always been an ambition of his to work with police dogs.

Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She’s the sister of PD Piper, featured by Derbyshire police earlier in the summer.Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She’s the sister of PD Piper, featured by Derbyshire police earlier in the summer.
Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She’s the sister of PD Piper, featured by Derbyshire police earlier in the summer.
Most Popular

He said: “It’s that basic policing, which is so important, and our dogs play a key part in our work to help detect and prevent crime.”

The pair will be involved in tracking offenders, locating missing people and supporting investigations.

Sam added: “Stark has an amazing temperament. She’s focused at work and shows such great promise. Then you get home, and she knows it’s time to rest. She loves being in the garden and sunbathing!”

Related topics:DerbyshireHigh Peak