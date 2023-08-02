German Shepherd dog with ‘amazing temperament’ joins Derbyshire police as she completes training

18-month-old Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She has completed two sets of night shifts and enjoyed every minute.

PC Sam Brassington said: “She loves coming to work. She really switches on when we get into the car to head out.”

Sam trained as a handler after five years as an officer in the High Peak. It has always been an ambition of his to work with police dogs.

He said: “It’s that basic policing, which is so important, and our dogs play a key part in our work to help detect and prevent crime.”

The pair will be involved in tracking offenders, locating missing people and supporting investigations.