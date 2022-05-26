Council considers plans for Chesterfield’s sixth Greggs store

An application has been made for a new Greggs outlet on Sheffield Road. According to planning documents, it would be opened on the old Bristol Street Motors site, across the road from Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium.

The new store would have both indoor and outdoor seating, and would create 17 roles, including one full-time manager.

In 2019, Chesterfield Borough Council granted permission for the site to be turned into three separate units, for use as a car sales showroom, a trade counter and a car repair workshop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Road site could become the home of Chesterfield’s latest Greggs.

Although two of the units are now occupied, the third has remained vacant since 2019. Screwfix had contemplated taking on the lease, but eventually decided against the move.

There has been no serious interest in leasing the unit for car sales, and the application has been made for change of use from a motor trade showroom to a bakery.

There are already 31 parking spaces on the site, and under the plans, a further 16 will be added. The plans also give an indication of possible opening hours, from 7.00am to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 8.00am to 6.00pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The application was submitted on Tuesday, May 17, and is now being considered by the council. The deadline for their decision as to whether to grant permission is on Wednesday, July 20.