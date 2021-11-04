Have a look around Chesterfield’s latest Greggs situated off main town road

Located at The Hanger on Chatsworth Road, staff started welcoming hungry customers on Wednesday – and our photographer Brian Eyre went along to take a look.
1. Chesterfield Greggs look-around
The shop, one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021, will stock freshly-prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular sausage roll, the vegan sausage, the bean and cheese melt and items from the new autumn menu.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield Greggs look-around
Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Greggs look-around
Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs' deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield Greggs look-around
Greggs' velvety smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the store, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.
Photo: Brian Eyre