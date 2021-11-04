Staff at the Greggs on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Have a look around Chesterfield’s latest Greggs situated off main town road

Five jobs have been created after Greggs opened a store off a main road in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:49 pm

Located at The Hanger on Chatsworth Road, staff started welcoming hungry customers on Wednesday – and our photographer Brian Eyre went along to take a look.

The shop, one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021, will stock freshly-prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular sausage roll, the vegan sausage, the bean and cheese melt and items from the new autumn menu.

Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs' deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs' velvety smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the store, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.

