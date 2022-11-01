The plans, from private business owner Phil Kerry, would see the alpaca farm set up on land off Turlowfields Lane in Hognaston, close to Carsington Water. Mr Kerry had run a rabbit breeding business from the site until last year but is now seeking to change to alpaca breeding and wool sales.

Documents submitted with his application detail: “Due to a peculiar set of unfortunate circumstances, including the retirement of the site manager due to ill health, and animal rights protests, Mr Kerry has decided to cease rabbit farming at the site and transfer his attentions to establishing an alpaca breeding, rearing and selling enterprise.”

He has applied to Derbyshire Dales District Council for permission to build a house on the site for a worker to be able to tend to the alpacas at all times. Council officers have recommended that the plans should be approved at a meeting on Tuesday, November 8.

Documents filed by Mr Kerry detail: “Mr Kerry has long been interested in establishing an alpaca breeding operation and attended a training course at Fowberry Alpacas, Yorkshire, as long ago as July 2010. The closure of the rabbit farm has now enabled those long-held plans to be realised.”

The business would involve 25 to 30 female alpacas, along with stud males and “young stock”, generating a net profit of £34,000 by the third year of the business through alpaca sales and the selling of yarn and other wool products.

Explaining the need for a “rural worker’s dwelling” on the site, Mr Kerry said: “Alpacas are notorious for hiding the symptoms of illness and close vigilance is required to spot subtle changes in behaviour. Specific issues are known to include mating, birthing, rearing, abortions and stillbirths and the day-to-day management to ensure that any health or welfare issues arising are spotted promptly and can be dealt with.”

A total of 13,162 people have signed a petition from animal rights campaign group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) opposing the proposed alpaca farm.

The group said: “Alpacas are prey animals for whom the shearing process can be extremely traumatising”. It continued: “The animals at this facility would be kept in barren conditions before being sold, separating them from their friends and family members. In addition to causing animals stress, the planned farm would have many negative effects on the local area, including compromising the outstanding natural landscape through the erection of buildings on the site, increased traffic from heavy goods vehicles, and the large quantities of manure and environmental pollutants, such as methane, it would generate. The proposed facility would also be a potential breeding ground for bovine tuberculosis.