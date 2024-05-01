As previously reported, Cherry Wallis – whose YouTube work was first inspired by the world of Harry Potter, and now has an audience of almost 1million – opened the doors to the Lost Cauldron on Saturday, April 16.

There were queues around the block, with families said to have travelled from as far as Norfolk and Durham to be part of the occasion, waiting for hours just to get a glimpse inside.

Cherry said: “What a weekend our grand opening has been. You all had so much love, patience – we tip our hats off to everyone who queued – and support for our little magical shop.

“Truly, from the bottom of our hearts from our entire team at the Lost Cauldron, thank you. Our small business has really been filled with magic since you all visited us.”

Business partner Leslie Lenaghen added: “We're in the process of having a big restock as we sold out of owls, some of our exclusive candles, our popular glass cauldron mugs and all of our books.

“We appreciate our shelves might not look how they should until we have our new stock arrives very soon... but there's still plenty of other stock available to people who visit this week.”

Once the hubbub of opening day had simmered down our photographer went along to see the results of Cherry and Leslie’s handiwork, and discovered a world of pure imagination.

For more news from the shop, follow @lostcauldron on Facebook, Instagram or youtube.com/@cherrywallis.

