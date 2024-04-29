Queues around the block as Derbyshire YouTube star opens her magical Harry Potter gift shop

There were queues around the block in Matlock this weekend as a well-known YouTube personality said “allohomora” and opened the doors to her magical gift shop inspired by fantasy realms such as the Harry Potter books.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST

As previously reported, hundreds of thousands of viewers had followed Cherry Wallis’s video diary as she remodelled a former hair salon on Matlock Green into a shop fit for Diagon Alley.

On Saturday, April 27, it seemed that most of those people had showed up to see it for themselves, with wizards, witches and Muggles of all ages snaking back up Lime Tree Road.

Speaking before the opening, Cherry said she hoped the event “can bring a lot more people into town and support the other wonderful local businesses we have here” and that seemed likely to be the case on day one.

The shop is open 10am to 6pm, and stocks a unique treasure trove of books, gifts, candles, crystals, stationery and all sorts of other items with a touch of hocus pocus.

For updates from the shop, visit lostcauldron.com or follow @lostcauldron on Facebook or Instagram.

For all Cherry’s videos, check out youtube.com/@cherrywallis.

The queue snaked around the corner and up the hill.

1. The Lost Cauldron opens

The queue snaked around the corner and up the hill. Photo: jason chadwick

These people at the head of the line had arrived at 6.30am to make sure they would be amongst the first inside.

2. The Lost Cauldron opens

These people at the head of the line had arrived at 6.30am to make sure they would be amongst the first inside. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Cherry Wallis and business partner Leslie Lenaghen, who also runs the Lonely Broomstick in Falkirk.

3. The Lost Cauldron opens

Cherry Wallis and business partner Leslie Lenaghen, who also runs the Lonely Broomstick in Falkirk. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The first 500 customers received a free special edition pin badge.

4. The Lost Cauldron opens

The first 500 customers received a free special edition pin badge. Photo: jason chadwick

