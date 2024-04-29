As previously reported, hundreds of thousands of viewers had followed Cherry Wallis’s video diary as she remodelled a former hair salon on Matlock Green into a shop fit for Diagon Alley.

On Saturday, April 27, it seemed that most of those people had showed up to see it for themselves, with wizards, witches and Muggles of all ages snaking back up Lime Tree Road.

Speaking before the opening, Cherry said she hoped the event “can bring a lot more people into town and support the other wonderful local businesses we have here” and that seemed likely to be the case on day one.

The shop is open 10am to 6pm, and stocks a unique treasure trove of books, gifts, candles, crystals, stationery and all sorts of other items with a touch of hocus pocus.

For updates from the shop, visit lostcauldron.com or follow @lostcauldron on Facebook or Instagram.

For all Cherry’s videos, check out youtube.com/@cherrywallis.

