The expert has shared how to unlock unbeatable hotel deals 🛏️

Over 1 million Travelodge rooms are available for £35 or less per night

The offer applies to stays at 500+ hotels in England, Scotland and Wales

Use Travelodge’s price finder tool and stay flexible for the best chances at snagging a room

Popular dates and locations are selling out quickly - so book early to secure a booking

The £35 rooms are non-refundable but can be amended for a small fee

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed how to snag yourself a cheap Travelodge room.

His Money Saving Expert (MSE) team has reported on news that the well-known budget hotel chain has unveiled an enticing offer: over one million rooms priced at £35 or less per night.

The promotion applies to selected stays across more than 500 hotels in England, Scotland and Wales (unfortunately, Northern Ireland locations are excluded) up to Thursday January 8, 2026.

Finding a room at this low price will require a bit of trial and error, as the budget-friendly rooms are spread across a large date range.

To make the search easier, Travelodge’s price finder tool can be a game-changer, enabling users to view all dates, locations, and prices in one convenient place.

But flexibility with your travel plans will significantly increase your chances of securing a £35 room.

As of Monday January 13, there were approximately 1.9 million discounted rooms still available.

Travelodge told MSE that nearly half of these low-cost rooms are available on Sundays, but availability is more limited on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Since these rooms are likely to sell out quickly, especially for popular dates and locations, acting fast is crucial.

The £35 price point applies to Travelodge’s cheapest ‘Saver rate’, which comes with specific terms and conditions, and is non-refundable if you cancel your booking.

But in the rare instance that Travelodge cannot fulfill your booking, you will receive a full refund. For those who may need to make changes, bookings under the Saver rate can be amended for a £10 fee.

Adjustments must be made by midday on the day of arrival and are limited to altering check-in and check-out dates, the number of guests, room type, and any extra items.

Note that the hotel location, rate type (Saver or Flexible), and guest name cannot be changed. If the new date has £35 rooms available, no additional payment will be required.

Otherwise, you’ll need to cover the difference in price, which could vary significantly.

While this offer presents excellent value, don’t automatically assume Travelodge will always be the cheapest option for your stay. It’s wise to compare prices across different providers to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

If you’re looking for affordable accommodation for an upcoming trip, take advantage of Travelodge’s £35 or less room offer before the best options are snapped up. With careful planning and a bit of flexibility, you can enjoy a budget-friendly getaway.

Are you planning to take advantage of this Travelodge deal? Share your thoughts, tips, or questions in the comments section.