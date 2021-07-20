This is how safety measures are changing at Chesterfield Cineworld following Freedom Day

The cinema, based at Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road, has revealed the changes in a newsletter sent to its members.

It follows Monday’s further relaxation of government Covid-19 guidelines across England, which has been dubbed ‘Freedom Day’.

The cinema chain states that its ‘priority remains the safety of our customers and employees’.

Cineworld in Chesterfield.

"Therefore, we have decided to keep social distancing in our screens in England as an additional safety precaution for our customers,” the newsletter says.

"In addition, we will continue to provide hand sanitizer stations, additional cleaning, anti-bacterial hand soap in the toilets and plastic screens at the till.