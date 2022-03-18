Pictures as north Derbyshire town's first artisan market offers 'something new' for shoppers

Old Bolsover Town Council held the first market on Saturday, March 5, and the event will continue to take place on the first Saturday of each month in Bolsover town centre.

There were a variety of food stalls selling produce including brownies and cakes, pies, Indian snacks, chocolates and artisan bread.

Several craft stalls sold hand made items such as fused glass, felt pet portraits, candles and scented wax melts.

Town mayor, Councillor Paul Goodwin, said: “We have introduced this new market as part of our initiative to support local businesses, not only those who have market stalls but the other shops in the town centre, many of them being small, independent businesses who we hope will benefit from more people visiting the town.

"The pandemic has changed the way many of us shop so this is an opportunity to experience something new.”

The next artisan market will take place on Saturday, April 2 and promises to be ‘bigger and better’ with more stalls being booked since word spread about the success of the first event.

