Partnership pioneers affordable cowork spaces in Derbyshire town

Start-up enterprise Reunion, which is a cowork business, has joined forces with Creative Holistic Space and Chevin Fleet Solutions to provide the facility at The Old School House in Belper.

Reunion @ Hub Space will be open to booking new members in the coming weeks and expects to open in May.

Tracey and Ashley Sowerby renovated the former schoolhouse on Chapel Street in 2012 and it has been the home of their respective businesses, Creative Holistic Space and Chevin Fleet Solutions, ever since. The restored historic building can accommodate around 60 people.

Trace Sowerby, left, with Jo Black in the coworking space at The Old Schoolhouse in Belper.

Since working from home became the norm, an opportunity presented itself to rethink the use of the Chevin office space. Tracey said: “We have a modern, top spec office environment that currently is not being fully utilised and thought it would be a great fit to work with Reunion who can make great use of the space and open it up to people that need it.”

Jo Black, founder and director of Reunion, had been had been searching for an appropriate location for her community deli and cowork business since the summer, but had several setbacks in finding a site that would be suitable.

Reunion has recently acquired the premises of former deli Fresh Basil in Belper but knew that the space would not be appropriate for coworking. Jo said: “We love the site on Strutt Street, but realised that it may not be the best environment for our cowork members, as we want to welcome all members of the community, including families, and the space may get a bit noisy if you’re trying to host a zoom call!

"We are delighted to be working with Tracey and Ashley at The Old School House, it is truly a wonderful heritage building that’s a real asset to Belper, combined with all the facilities that you’d expect in a modern office.”

Amber Valley has many micro and small businesses and Reunion hopes to bring business owners and remote workers alike together and establish a much-needed business community that centres in Belper.

This partnership will enable remote workers, entrepreneurs, small business owners and freelancers to have an affordable, flexible space to work that is close to their homes. The central location will enable members to avoid the morning commute into Derby or Nottingham and being so local gives ultimate flexibility to working parents.

The cowork space will be partly shared with Chevin Fleet Solutions, and will have high speed internet, modern desks and chairs, bookable meeting rooms, parking, bike storage and kitchen facilities.

Members will also receive discounts on food at Reunion Deli, access to networking events and access to a blossoming business community in Belper.

You can be the first to know when new membership opens for Reunion @ The Hub by registering your interest on the website https://reunionbelper.co.uk