Chesterfield poised to capitalise on demand for office space post-Covid

A new digital marketing campaign has been launched to help in the town’s bid to place itself at the forefront of the ‘flight to prime’ trend.

With 81 per cent of UK businesses agreeing they need to implement a new workplace strategy, following lockdowns and working from home of 2020 and 2021, Chesterfield’s new campaign aims to prove it has the space to suit office requirements as well as offering a central location and excellent road and rail links.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Waterside Place is one of Chesterfield's newest office developments.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the campaign has been developed by Destination Chesterfield in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire Economic Partnership.

Dom Stevens, Destination Chesterfield manager, said: “Progress on the new office developments continued throughout the pandemic and this has put Chesterfield in an excellent position to capitalise on the changing demands for office space post Covid.

“People have been exposed to new ways of working, prompting companies of all sizes and sectors to completely rethink their workplace needs. People now want more choice in how, when and where they work, and we can meet this demand in Chesterfield.”

Chesterfield’s newest office developments, One Waterside Place and The Enterprise Centre both feature in the new campaign.

Due to be completed later this year, they bring more than 100,000 sq ft of additional office space to Chesterfield’s offering.

With many organisations expected to adopt a work from home/office hybrid approach, demand has increased for flexible, modern large floor plate working space which is easily adaptable and has Covid measures in place.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Chesterfield is a fantastic option for businesses whether they are looking to start, relocate or grow. We have a strong community, a skilled workforce, fantastic transport connections and a bright future.

"We’ve seen recently that the quality of life particularly for young families is unmatched and together all these factors show that Chesterfield is open for business. We are in an excellent position to recover from the pandemic and welcome new businesses and residents to our borough.”