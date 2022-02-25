New hot tub showroom to open in Chesterfield will be one of UK's largest

Superior Wellness is launching its new store on Friday, March 4 at its headquarters in Broombank Park.

The company says 20 hot tubs will be on display and six of these will be available to test before buying.

Jamie Smith, head of retail, said: “We are delighted to officially reopen our showroom doors to the public again from Friday, March 4.

A new hot tub showroom is to open its doors in Chesterfield. Image for illustration only.

"To celebrate the launch, we are going to be running an in-store only offer.

“All hot tubs will be discounted by £500 and accessories by 20 per cent for one weekend only.

"We will also be offering customers a complimentary glass of fizz upon arrival as well as the chance to wet test a range of our hot tubs before purchasing.

"It’s going to be a great weekend and we can’t wait to welcome customers back.”

Superior Wellness, which describes itself as the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer, moved into its new headquarters in March 2021.

In April 2021 the renovation of the new 10,000 sq. ft showroom space began.

Bosses say the showroom will be one of the largest in the UK.

A Superior Wellness spokesperson said: “The brand new, purpose built showroom will feature a wide range of hot tubs, swim spas, a testing area and so much more.”