New budget supermarket to open in Derbyshire and create jobs

Poundstretcher will open a store on Central Road, Alfreton, on May 22 at 10am – and will be are offering 50 per cent off everything when customers spend £5 or more.

Property and legal director, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Alfreton with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

“New members of staff, both part and full time, from the local area are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.