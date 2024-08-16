Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new department store coming to Meadowhall has applied for an alcohol licence ahead of its opening.

Frasers is set to open soon in the old Debenhams at the end of The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, within the popular shopping centre.

It will occupy the ground floor, with Sports Direct, part of the same group, on the floor above.

An application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by ‘Sportsdirect.com Retail Limited’ for the Frasers store to be allowed to open between 9am and 9pm, seven days a week, and to supply alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, during those hours.

The new Frasers department store is set to open soon at Meadowhall shopping centre. It has applied for a licence to sell alcohol between 9am and 9pm each day.

The council’s website states that the application was received on July 26, and the deadline for any written representations is Friday, August 23.

Frasers Group has been contacted to ask for more details about the licensing application and whether this means the department store will include a cafe, restaurant or bar serving alcohol, but it has yet to respond.

The opening dates for Frasers and Sports Direct have yet to be announced but it is understood the new stores are on course to welcome their first customers by the end of October. The new Frasers and Sports Direct stores will each occupy more than 60,000 sqft.