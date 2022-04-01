Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

1. Cawa Coffee Cawa Coffee at 45 Broad Pavement, Chesterfield was given a hree-out-of-five food hygiene rating. It was awarded the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. GreekLicious And Sweet GreekLicious And Sweet, at 47a, Bridge Street, Killamarsh, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Loft The Loft, Holme House, at 36 Crown Square, Matlock, Derbyshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 24 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Carsington#.jpg Watermark Cafe (New Leaf Catering), at Unit 6, Carsington Visitors Centre, Carsington, Derbyshire was given a score of four out of five stars on February 24. Photo: Google Photo Sales