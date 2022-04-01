If you need something for your garden in Derbyshire and need some refreshments while you're at it, these places are where you need to be.

8 garden centres and plant shops with a cafe or bistro in Derbyshire

All of these great garden centres in Derbyshire feature a cafe.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:35 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out all the best garden centres that feature a cafe in Derbyshire and put them into this list.

Did we miss any out? If so, let us know!

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre & Bistro

Dunston Hall Garden Centre & Bistro, Dunston Road, Chesterfield, S41 9RL. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 734 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

2. Matlock Garden Centre

Matlock Garden Centre, 5 Nottingham Road, Matlock, DE4 5FR. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,349 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

3. Forest Garden Centre

Forest Garden Centre, Forrest Nurseries, Oddford Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 2EX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 434 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

4. Chatsworth Garden Centre

Chatsworth Garden Centre, Calton Lees, Matlock, DE4 2NX. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,484 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

