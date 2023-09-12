Homeware and clothing retailers to open new shops at Peak District mall

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homeware retailer Baxter & Co, currently operating at weekends from Tansley Barn Garden Centre, will be opening its first full-time premises at Peak Village, near Rowsley, this month.

In October, it will be joined by Henmores, a lifestyle and country clothing and footwear retailer based in Ashbourne, which has agreed a deal to occupy a 2,300 square-foot unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katayune Jacquin, who manages the centre, said: “With its outstanding links to the Peak District and local attractions, and exciting calendar of pop-up events and art exhibitions, Peak Village is a true beacon for local independent businesses to flourish and grow their teams, alongside our mix of innovative national brands and leisure offerings.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peak Village was taken over by the Devonshire Group in 2021 and is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses. (Photo: Citypress)

“We’re proud to welcome Henmores and Baxter & Co, two entrepreneurial businesses driven by creativity and quality, to our community. As the centre continues to evolve, we continue to look for opportunities to engage with other independent businesses looking to take their next step and expand their offering.”

Abigail List, owner at Baxter & Co, plans to stock a mix of furniture, lighting, homeware, garden accessories, unique pieces and capsule clothing for both women and men, with a focus on relaxation and an environmentally-friendly living.

With nearly two decades of experience as a creative director at a national interiors and furniture firm, as well as advising other small businesses on store design and merchandising, Abigail had given plenty of thought to finding the right home for her own operation to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Seeing the energy and community that the team has created here at Peak Village, as well as hearing about the ambitious plans for the future, I can't wait to be a part of it.

“I knew this was the perfect place for my business to grow, and I'm so excited to get the store open and create a space where everyone feels welcome and can be inspired.”

Henmores is part of the Young Ideas Group, a portfolio of retail businesses that was established in 1968, before being taken over by current boss Anne Wright in 2008.

It specialises in quality craftsmanship, classic design and functional style, and stocks brands including Barbour, Gant, Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor, Joules, RM Williams, Seasalt and White Stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new shop is being fitted out by Sheffield company Whitehead Commercial Interiors and will feature an integrated catwalk to support Henmores’ calendar of fashion events and showcases.

Anne said: “Peak Village is in a perfect location on the doorstep of the great outdoors, and its links to heritage make it a unique retail proposition for our customers.

“The centre is also home to an exceptional network of independent businesses, retailers and the local community that are focussed on collaborating to elevate one another and boost the Derbyshire economy.”

She added: “It’s an exciting time for Peak Village and we look forward to working in partnership with the Devonshire Group to cultivate a fantastic retail, hospitality and lifestyle destination.”