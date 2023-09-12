News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Homeware and clothing retailers to open new shops at Peak District mall

Two independent businesses rooted in Derbyshire are set to join the regeneration of a Peak District shopping centre over the next few weeks in the latest phase of changes since the site was taken over by the Chatsworth-linked Devonshire Group.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Homeware retailer Baxter & Co, currently operating at weekends from Tansley Barn Garden Centre, will be opening its first full-time premises at Peak Village, near Rowsley, this month.

In October, it will be joined by Henmores, a lifestyle and country clothing and footwear retailer based in Ashbourne, which has agreed a deal to occupy a 2,300 square-foot unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katayune Jacquin, who manages the centre, said: “With its outstanding links to the Peak District and local attractions, and exciting calendar of pop-up events and art exhibitions, Peak Village is a true beacon for local independent businesses to flourish and grow their teams, alongside our mix of innovative national brands and leisure offerings.

Peak Village was taken over by the Devonshire Group in 2021 and is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses. (Photo: Citypress)Peak Village was taken over by the Devonshire Group in 2021 and is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses. (Photo: Citypress)
Peak Village was taken over by the Devonshire Group in 2021 and is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses. (Photo: Citypress)
Most Popular

“We’re proud to welcome Henmores and Baxter & Co, two entrepreneurial businesses driven by creativity and quality, to our community. As the centre continues to evolve, we continue to look for opportunities to engage with other independent businesses looking to take their next step and expand their offering.”

Abigail List, owner at Baxter & Co, plans to stock a mix of furniture, lighting, homeware, garden accessories, unique pieces and capsule clothing for both women and men, with a focus on relaxation and an environmentally-friendly living.

With nearly two decades of experience as a creative director at a national interiors and furniture firm, as well as advising other small businesses on store design and merchandising, Abigail had given plenty of thought to finding the right home for her own operation to thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Seeing the energy and community that the team has created here at Peak Village, as well as hearing about the ambitious plans for the future, I can't wait to be a part of it.

“I knew this was the perfect place for my business to grow, and I'm so excited to get the store open and create a space where everyone feels welcome and can be inspired.”

Henmores is part of the Young Ideas Group, a portfolio of retail businesses that was established in 1968, before being taken over by current boss Anne Wright in 2008.

It specialises in quality craftsmanship, classic design and functional style, and stocks brands including Barbour, Gant, Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor, Joules, RM Williams, Seasalt and White Stuff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new shop is being fitted out by Sheffield company Whitehead Commercial Interiors and will feature an integrated catwalk to support Henmores’ calendar of fashion events and showcases.

Anne said: “Peak Village is in a perfect location on the doorstep of the great outdoors, and its links to heritage make it a unique retail proposition for our customers.

“The centre is also home to an exceptional network of independent businesses, retailers and the local community that are focussed on collaborating to elevate one another and boost the Derbyshire economy.”

She added: “It’s an exciting time for Peak Village and we look forward to working in partnership with the Devonshire Group to cultivate a fantastic retail, hospitality and lifestyle destination.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChatsworth