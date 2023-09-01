News you can trust since 1855
Chatsworth group reveal latest plans to remodel Peak District shopping village

The business group headed by Chatsworth’s Devonshire family has revealed the latest step in its plan to revitalise its shopping and leisure complex on the edge of the Peak District.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST

The Devonshire Group bought Peak Village, near Rowsley, in 2021 with the aim of rejuvenating the retail centre as a destination for visitors and employment.

Significant investment has followed to revamp the outdoor environment, landscaping and store units and now a planning application has been submitted for a scheme which would give the site a facelift.

Katayune Jacquin, centre manager at Peak Village, said: “We’re excited to reach this latest milestone, as part of our long-term aims to realise the potential of Peak Village as an important contributor to the fabric of the local economy.

The architect's vision of how the new courtyard conservatory will look. (Image: Devonshire Group/Citypres)The architect's vision of how the new courtyard conservatory will look. (Image: Devonshire Group/Citypres)
The architect's vision of how the new courtyard conservatory will look. (Image: Devonshire Group/Citypres)
“It’s hugely important to us that we support the growth of local businesses who call Peak Village their home, with high quality amenities that will help to attract footfall and loyal custom.”

The proposals would replace an existing conservatory structure which extends into the site’s central courtyard from Massarella’s café and restaurant, which would be renovated at the same time as and building works.

The plans call for the structure to be replaced with a “high quality and extended conservatory”, “to provide an improved and relaxing atmosphere for shoppers and diners,” and a “a new outdoor wrap-around canopy would also be created to provide shade for al fresco dining in the warmer months.”

Originally built in the 1990s, there are no special planning constraints on the existing structure, but the architects say their design is intended to be sympathetic to the grade II listed Rowsley Old Station which stands at the centre of the village.

Katayune said: “The proposals will deliver an eye-catching, fresh and vibrant space for visitors to enjoy for many years to come, and will complement our fantastic calendar of events such as markets, live music and al fresco dining, so we really look forward to seeing the project take shape.”

The Devonshire Group is working with Sheffield creative design studio 93ft and Peak Architects to deliver its improvement plans, which will also include a rebranding scheme, new external signage and changes to the entrance atriums in the coming months.

For more details, search for the planning application 23/00920/FUL at derbyshiredales.gov.uk.

Related topics:ChatsworthPeak District