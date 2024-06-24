Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures can impact holiday costs, so beat the heat ☀️ and save 💷 with these savvy travel tips!

Post Office study shows holiday costs in Spain rise by £96 per degree increase in temperature during peak season

A trip to Benidorm in May costs £803 at 22°C; in August, it jumps to £1,570 at 30°C

There are other cost variations across destinations like Florida and Cyprus

Travelling outside peak heat can save families £235 per degree decrease

Other tips for cheaper travel include travelling off-season, with many families opting for quieter, cheaper periods

A recent study has revealed that the cost of a family holiday in Spain can increase by as much as £96 with each additional degree of heat.

Researchers analysed how prices escalate for various holiday spots during peak season to assist families in managing expenses.

For instance, a trip from London to Benidorm, Spain, including flights and accommodation for two adults and two teenagers in May, when the temperature averages 22 degrees Celsius, totals £803 per family for a week-long stay.

But this cost spikes to £1,570 in August, when temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius - an increase of £96 for each degree rise.

Choosing to travel outside the peak heat period could potentially save families approximately £235 for every degree decrease in temperature, averaged across seven popular destinations.

These savings can then be redirected towards other trip essentials such as family activities, dining out or shopping.

How much does the temperature change prices?

(Image: Post Office/SWNS) | Post Office/SWNS

A week-long holiday for a family of four in Florida tallies up to £2,100 in May when the thermometer typically reads 29 degrees. But this nearly doubles to £4,043 in August, when average temperatures are just two degrees higher at 31 - an additional £972 per degree.

The research was commissioned by the Post Office, which also found trips to Cyprus set a family of four back £737, for a milder 24 degrees in May. This ramps up to £1,272, or £89 per degree, for a week in 30 degree heat in July.

Greece is among the more reasonable options, with a family paying around £1,793 for 28 degrees in August, but costs just £1,285 in May at 23 degrees.

Save by travelling out of season

It comes after research of 2,000 travellers found four in 10 who are planning a holiday this year intend to go ‘out of season’. Overall cost savings (58%), fewer tourists (51%) and a quieter journey to and from their destination (37%) were among the reasons why.

It also found one in 10 (11 per cent) who have travelled outside of peak season have saved over £400 as a result.

Laura Plunkett, head of Post Office travel, said: “It can be increasingly difficult to budget for yearly holidays, especially for those travelling with children who are restricted to peak holiday prices due to the school holidays.

"However, there are savvy ways to save money on holiday. Our research has shown that families can still enjoy hot holidays at a better price point by considering October half term for travel.”

People cool off in water fountains amid a heatwave in Valencia in 2019 (Photo: JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The study also found another popular way 77 percent of travellers have cut back on costs is to fly midweek, avoiding peak weekend prices.

However, holiday costs could be limiting family travel for many as nearly half (44%) of families feel priced out of travelling during school breaks, with 44% wanting more affordable travel options.

Plunkett added: “People put a lot of time and effort into making sure they get a great deal on their flights and accommodation, and booking out of season can be a smart way to maximise your holiday experience within your budget.

“However, timely booking is just one way that holidaymakers can save money. It’s important to think carefully about how to get the most out of your spending money as well, which can often be left until the last minute, leaving you exposed to poor rates or unexpected card fees.“