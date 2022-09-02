Food hygiene: Latest ratings for North Derbyshire pubs, takeaways restaurants and cafes

Ratings are applied from five down to zero – with five defined as “hygiene standards are very good” and zero meaning “urgent improvement is required”.

The Food Standards Agency say ratings are a “snapshot” of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

They add: “It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.”

Assessment criteria include: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Undefined: readMore

1. Food hygiene ratings North Derbyshire pubs, takeaways restaurants and cafes Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sandwich Guy, Brimington Five-out-of-five. Date of assessment: August 24 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Munchies, New Tupton Two-out-of-five. Date of assessment: July 25 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Herbert's Herbert's at The Old Coach House, Tissington Five out of five. Date of assessment: August 23 Photo: Google Photo Sales