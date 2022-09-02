News you can trust since 1855
Food hygiene: Latest ratings for North Derbyshire pubs, takeaways restaurants and cafes

Pictured here are latest the north Derbyshire pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways to receive hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:43 pm

Ratings are applied from five down to zero – with five defined as “hygiene standards are very good” and zero meaning “urgent improvement is required”.

The Food Standards Agency say ratings are a “snapshot” of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

They add: “It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.”

Assessment criteria include: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

1. Food hygiene ratings

North Derbyshire pubs, takeaways restaurants and cafes

2. Sandwich Guy, Brimington

Five-out-of-five. Date of assessment: August 24

3. Munchies, New Tupton

Two-out-of-five. Date of assessment: July 25

4. Herbert's Herbert's at The Old Coach House, Tissington

Five out of five. Date of assessment: August 23

