Empty Chesterfield shop to reopen as convenience store

Developers have been given planning permission to transform the former Co-op, on Chesterfield Road, Staveley, into a One Stop Shop.

The two-storey building features a shop unit on the ground floor and a flat above it.

It is believed the retail unit has been empty for four years since the Co-op closed the shop.

Work is set to get underway to turn this empty former Chesterfield Co-op shop into a new convenience store. Image: Google Maps.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now given the go-ahead for a number of changes to be made before the store reopens.

Planning documents say the neighbouring retail unit is currently a hot food takeaway.

“According to images available on Google Maps, the application site has been occupied by a Co-Op Store until approximately 2018 after this date the unit appears to be vacant,” the officer’s report adds.

The new shop will have car parking at the front of the unit with a series of bollards separating the front of the store from parked cars.

A new delivery entrance will be created at the back of the shop along with a ramp and hand rails to assist in the delivery of the stock.

The plans also call for the blocking up of a side entrance to the property and the creation of a new air conditioning plant at the back of the unit.

No details are available on what will happen to the upper floor of the unit or when the shop will open.