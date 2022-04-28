Plans for new Chesterfield link road move forward as town business relocates

This is a key milestone in the £10.8m joint project, between Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council, to deliver the first phase of the Hollis Lane Link Road.

The new Jewson branch will open its doors on Monday 9 May as it relocates from its former home on Spa Lane.

The move will allow the construction of a new highway from Hollis Lane, extending Spa Lane up to the railway station car park.

Richard Harding Head of Pre-Construction at Morgan Sindall Construction, Cllr Tricia Gilby Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, William Furniss, Branch Manager at Jewson Chesterfield, Cllr Alasdair Sutton Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Support Member for Infrastructure and Environment, James Garnett Project Director for Morgan Sindall Construction and Huw Bowen Chief Executive of Chesterfield Borough Council.

The Link Road will provide a new gateway from the south as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s ambitious plans to regenerate the area around Chesterfield railway station.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The completion of Jewson’s new Sheffield Road branch signals another positive step forward for our plans to transform the area around Chesterfield railway station.

“The depot will provide a great new base for a much valued local employer, and also brings a longstanding empty site back into productive use.”

Jewson is one of the largest builders’ merchants in the UK. Its new branch on Sheffield Road will be a one-stop shop for tradespeople and the general public.

Barry Hilling, Regional Director at Jewson, said: “The development of our new Sheffield Road branch in Chesterfield is part of a wider series of investments we’re making to lessen our impact on the environment, while also supporting our communities.

“Jewson Chesterfield will be one of our first near zero carbon energy branches, fitted with a range of innovative technology, also available to customers through our Making Better Homes range, which will vastly reduce our carbon footprint and reliance on the energy network. We’re delighted to help support the regeneration of the local area and offer tradespeople easy access to more innovative products.”

Councillor Alasdair Sutton, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Support Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “This is an important step in the process to develop the Hollis Lane Link Road, as the old Jewson site was needed.

"The link road will be a key part of the plans for the station area and we look forward to working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council on this important project.”

The HS2 Chesterfield Station Masterplan aims to create a welcoming first impression to Chesterfield for visitors by rail.

New public realm is planned to establish a sense of arrival as is a boulevard of retail and leisure leading up to Corporation Street and the Crooked Spire. A new transport hub will make onward journeys easier, and a new cycle hub will enable visitors to hire bikes and e-bikes. The Hollis Lane Link Road will improve access to the railway station from the south and there are plans to replace the existing ‘land hungry’ surface car parks with multi-storey car parks freeing up the land for residential and commercial development.