Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council taxpayers in Derbyshire are facing higher costs than ever to fund local policing – a rise of five per cent in 2024-25, new figures show.

Home Office figures show council taxpayers will have to shell out £94 million to fund Derbyshire Constabulary this year – compared to £89 million in 2023-24.

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) labelled the hike “disappointing” when the cost of living was “still biting hard on many".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Derbyshire Chief Constable Rachel Swann defended the precept soar, saying Government funding left the Derbyshire force receiving the 37th lowest spend per head of population.

Derbyshire're Chief Constable Rachel Swann

The portion of police funding met by the Derbyshire taxpayer in 2024-25 comes to 38 per cent – the highest figure since local records began in 2015-16.

In total this year Derbyshire Constabulary will receive £245 million – up from £226 million in 2023-24. The Government will supply the additional £151 million.

Across England and Wales, the funding for all police forces has risen in real terms from £15.6 billion in 2023-24 to £16.6 billion for 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third of that, or £5.7 billion, will be provided through council tax – up from £5.3 billion the year before.

Home Office figures show council taxpayers will have to shell out £94 million to fund Derbyshire Constabulary this year – compared to £89 million in 2023-24.

Steve Hartshorn, PFEW national chair warned the current funding method "continues a postcode lottery of funding", adding: “Those areas that can least afford to pay extra will suffer unless funds are apportioned according to the needs of the public. Policing should not be a postcode lottery where the most in need are often the least supported.”

The PFEW has called for multi-year funding plans, which it said would allow forces to "plan ahead and make best use of economies of scale".

Responding to the comments, CC Swann said during the last decade the portion of police funding met by the Derbyshire taxpayer had changed “significantly” –rising to 40 per cent of the budget this year compared to 30 per cent some nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Core Policing Grant from the Home Office increased by just 1.9 per cent for 2024/25 amid increases in basic utilities, fuel, and other supplies to the force – which has resulted in a request for the maximum increase in the precept being made to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The portion of police funding met by the Derbyshire taxpayer in 2024-25 comes to 38 per cent – the highest figure since local records began in 2015-16.

She said: “Derbyshire is disproportionately hit by the way in which the funding formula is calculated with the force receiving the 37th lowest spend per head of population.

"We also receive a lower amount of cash from central government when compared in this way than the majority of our most similar sized forces and the lowest amount across the five East Midlands forces.”

“So, while I absolutely agree with the Police Federation that we need a fairer and better thought-through funding model that allows forces to plan further into the future and realise the savings that this can bring – the current model means that the force must continue to make savings and seek to utilise the precept to meet the financial challenges it faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have, along with chief constables from across the country, been lobbying government for this to change and I have asked for all Derbyshire MPs to support our push for this change and reduce the impact on local taxpayers to previous levels."

PFEW national chair Steve Hartshorn added: "The current year-by-year budgeting by forces results in a hand-to-mouth police service for the public.

"It prevents chief officers from being able to plan with any certainty, never knowing what the budget allocation for the following year will be, and disables them from creating easily made savings using multi-year purchase options and the economies of scale.

"We also call on the Government to begin the long-awaited review of the police funding formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current funding formula sees some parts of the country receive a disproportionate amount of funding compared to other parts of England and Wales."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "It is this government's mission to take back our streets and have committed to delivering 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and community support officers, tackle anti-social behaviour and introduce tougher powers to tackle repeat offending.

"Funding beyond 24-25 will be confirmed in the upcoming multi-year spending review. However, this government remains committed to ensuring that the police have the resources they need to tackle crime effectively."

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts said: “The budget referred to, including the amount local people pay towards policing, was agreed in January, well before I was elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am already working hard to ensure that Derbyshire Constabulary receives a fair funding deal in any review - as the last few days have shown us, it is essential that the police have the resources they need to keep people safe and feeling safe every day and in any scenario that may occur in our communities.”