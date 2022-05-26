The Chinese Dragon takeaway at 44 Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh, was give a zero-star rating following its inspection on November 24.

Inspectors said that major improvement was needed in all three areas it checked including the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, as well as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

They also said major improvement necessary in the management of food safety, which covers the checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Watchdogs said major improvement was needed at the takeaway

The hygiene rating scheme is designed to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Inspections are carried out on behalf of the Food Standards Agency by local councils.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and the rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary