Derbyshire high street bank to close in Barclays' branch cull

The bank’s outlet in Alfreton will shut permanently on August 26, 2022.

Barclays has published a document explaining the reasoning behind the closure.

The company says 85 per cent of the branch’s customers use other ways to do their banking, such as online and by telephone.

An Alfreton bank will close in August as Barclays carries out a major cull of branches across the country. Image: Google Maps.

Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 12 per cent since 2015.

In the past year, a quarter of its customers have been using nearby branches and Barclays says only 168 customers use the Alfreton branch exclusively.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.