Derbyshire high street bank to close in Barclays' branch cull

The bank’s outlet in Alfreton will shut permanently on August 26, 2022.
Barclays has published a document explaining the reasoning behind the closure.
The company says 85 per cent of the branch’s customers use other ways to do their banking, such as online and by telephone.
Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 12 per cent since 2015.
In the past year, a quarter of its customers have been using nearby branches and Barclays says only 168 customers use the Alfreton branch exclusively.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.
"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.”
The bank’s outlet on Rose Hill, Chesterfield, will also shut, on August 19.