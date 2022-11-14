Between April and September 2017, 1,282 food parcels were distributed to people in Chesterfield by food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network – with 944 of those going to adults and 338 to children. In the same period this year 4,464 were given out, with adults receiving 3,131 compared to 1,273 for children – a rise of 248%.

This significant increase has been reflected in other parts of Derbyshire. In the same timeframe, there has been a 117.4% rise in food bank use in Erewash, 47.7% in Bolsover and 31% in North East Derbyshire.

A total of 1.3m emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September this year by food banks across charity’s nationwide network – and almost half a million of these went to children. This is a third more than were provided during the same period in 2021 and an increase of more than 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

New figures released today by the Trussell Trust reveal that food bank use has skyrocketed across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,300 food bank centres, says the cost of living emergency has created a ‘tsunami of need’, as people struggle to survive amidst the soaring cost of living.

With demand outstripping donations for the first time in its history, the charity has been forced to launch an emergency appeal to ensure that food banks can meet the alarming level of need in their communities. They have also urged the Government to provide support for those suffering most during the cost of living crisis, helping them through the winter months.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “These new statistics show that, even in summer months, people are struggling to afford the essentials and we are expecting that this winter will be the hardest yet for food banks and the people they support. This is not right.

“We know that with the right support and a stable and sufficient income, people don’t need to turn to food banks for support. Over the last few years, the government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has made a difference. They must act again now with swift support to help people through the winter, and with vision for the longer-term to ensure that social security is always enough to weather challenging times.

“We are calling for the Prime Minister to act decisively in next week’s budget. We urge the UK government to realise their commitment of supporting people on the lowest income with a broad package of support. As well as ensuring that benefits rise with inflation as soon as possible, this must go further to close the gap between price rises and incomes over the winter.”