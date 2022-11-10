East Midlands Railway appeal for help after brick smashes train window in Derbyshire

EMR is urging the public to help them tackle dangerous incidents on its network. In the past 12 months, the operator has recorded 10 incidents where items have been purposefully placed on the line, including a microwave thrown on the tracks near Sunny Hill in Derbyshire - causing delays and damage.

In April youths bricks at a train off Bennerley Viaduct and days later another train sustained damage when a brick smashed one of its windows after being thrown from land near Clay Cross junction on the line to Sheffield.

To help address these incidents, EMR is installing high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by the British Transport Police and is making use of the ‘what3words’ system to identify the exact location of any illegal activity. Footage and geographical data will also be supplied by EMR to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.

EMR's Community Rail team is helping to address the issue too by working closely with Network Rail's Community Engagement Manager and visiting schools to promote rail safety. The public can also play a big part in helping EMR keep people safe by reporting any incidents to the police straightaway.