The money – which will be released over 10 years – is part of a £1.1 billion levelling up investment – with 54 other towns benefiting across the UK.

Announcing the scheme, the Government’s Department for Levelling Up envisages “local people” in charge of how the money is spent.

Under the plans town boards – including community leaders, employers, local authorities local MPs – would “engage” local people on investment ideas.

As well as the levelling up money the boards would draw on new “regeneration powers” to unlock private sector investment.

Government ministers says specific powers include auctioning empty high street shops, reforming licensing rules on shops and restaurants and supporting more housing in town centres.

It is envisaged that town boards would have direct government support, however local authorities would be “the lead delivery partner for plans”.

The Department for Levelling Up says says funding would be spent flexibly over a number of years based on “local and evolving needs”, and distributed through an “allocative rather than competitive” process.

Chesterfield Borough Council, said it hopes to draw on previous experience handling such funding when the new investment becomes a reality.

Council leader Councillor Tricia Gilby said the council’s work would “mirror” its oversight of the £25.2 million Staveley Town Deal.

She added: “This is good news for Chesterfield – which builds on our success in securing levelling up funding for the restoration of Stephenson Memorial Hall and for revitalising our historic market grounds and high streets.

Chesterfield town centre.

“The announcement also reflects the positive work that we have been engaged in over the past 12 months with the Government’s High Streets Task Force.

“Our aspiration is to strengthen the distinctive character and vibrancy of our town centres. We must and will take advantage of all such opportunities.

"We want our town centres to be competitive, sustainable, safe, and dynamic places that create new openings for local people and support employment and housing growth and from which visitors can explore the borough and surrounding areas.”

North Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley hailed the funding as a “big day” and “huge deal”.

He added: “This is another success story that comes after the £25 million Clay Cross town deal and the £25 million Staveley town deal. Our area is really on the up.”

In a statement about the plans the Government says long-term plans by town boards should be aligned with issues that research shows people want the most.

These include:

- Improving transport and connections to boost visitor numbers in centres

- Tackling crime and anti social behaviour to keep residents safe and encourage visitors

- Enhancing town centres to make high streets more attractive and accessible, including using empty shops for new housing, more green spaces and market days

The Department for Levelling Up said: “Local people will be at the heart of decisions through direct membership of a new town board.”