Disappointment as £24m regeneration scheme dismisses parking plan for Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board decided at its latest meeting on Friday, September 29, to scrap the parking plan including a new access and revamp of one of the town’s main car parks off High Street, near the social centre, which had previously been considered as part of the town’s overall regeneration scheme.

NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and Derbyshire County Cllr Charlotte Cupit argued the access and parking plans would provide a direct route to a main car park off the A61 High Street and would boost business for the High Street and Market Street shops from passing motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative MP Lee Rowley MP said: “The £24.6m Town Deal is such a fantastic opportunity for Clay Cross and excitement has really been building over the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are Derbyshire County Cllr Charlotte Cupit and Ne Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley.

“We had done lots of business and resident meetings to try to shape the proposals and everyone we’ve spoken to has told us car parking access is important.”

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board decision to remove the proposed car parking plans in the Town Deal’s planning application along with possible renovations to an historic former Sunday School building was taken by a majority of Labour councillors, according to Cllr Cupit.

Cllr Cupit and Mr Rowley, along with some other outside local representatives, had voted against making the change and they are now appealing for the parking plans to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rowley said: “Supporting the High Street and Market Street is key to making a success of the regeneration. This takes that away and Labour are closing off the town with this decision. We’re urging them to stop playing politics on this important issue and follow local opinion.”

Clay Cross

The board had discussed road access and parking for the project at its June meeting after hearing that relevant car parking studies were taking place and it had considered organising a workshop to discuss and highlight any potential concerns.

It had also shared concerns about the potential impact on the heritage of the area and wanted to ensure that any planning application would not be subject to any objections and would be successful, according to Cllr Cupit.

Cllr Cupit, who is a Conservative Derbyshire County Councillor for the Clay Cross North Division, said: “This decision will have massive implications for the town centre regeneration plans, and I’m really disappointed by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It risks unravelling the rest of the proposals and causing gridlock in the town as it unbalances the rest of the proposed improvements.

“For instance, more cars will now have to use the existing car park access off Market Street, which is where the town square is proposed, but they won’t then be able to get to the High Street or Market Street to use our fantastic independent businesses.

“Even more worryingly though, these changes haven’t been through any public consultation and the decision was initially going to be taken in private session so we wouldn’t have even been able to tell you about it.”

Mr Rowley and Cllr Cupit are now urging anyone with concerns about the scrapping of the parking plan in the Clay Cross Town Deal to contact them so their views can be relayed to the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government funded £24.6m Clay Cross Town Deal aims to deliver a number of regeneration projects to the north east Derbyshire town to support employment and connectivity.

Projects include the Clay Cross Active Community Hub, the Clay Cross Area Energy Plan, a Low Carbon Challenge Fund, a Rail Station Feasibility study and a town centre regeneration plan with a renovated clock tower building as a learning hub, a community area and a new town square.

The Clay Cross Town Deal’s original plans include proposals to provide enhanced parking and access from the A61, improving traffic flow through the town, and re-opening Bridge Street from Harris Way with the pedestrianisation of Market Street from Bridge Street to High Street.

NE Derbyshire District Council is submitting a planning application for the Government-funded £24.6m Clay Cross Town Deal plans which will be considered by expert consultees before eventually coming before the district council planning committee for a final decision.