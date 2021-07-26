Chesterfield law firm recruits amidst record number of property transactions

The Banner Jones conveyancing team completed in excess of 5,500 transactions on behalf of clients in the year to May 2021, a 38 per cent rise on the previous year.

Driven by the government’s stamp duty holiday, the firm, which has offices in Mansfield and Sheffield, as well as on Glumangate in Chesterfield town centre, says it has managed “exceedingly well” with the increase in demand.

However, as a result of the influx of conveyancing work, the firm is also recruiting seven new team members.

Mark Bilton, Banner Jones’ head of residential property in Mansfield, said: “We, like most conveyancers, really welcomed the government’s introduction of a temporary stamp duty holiday that would help to ‘get the market moving again’ after the pandemic brought it to a sudden halt.

“However, no-one could have predicted the sheer volume of transactions that would follow, as homebuyers looked to move onto and up the property ladder to take advantage of the savings, as well as accommodate a more permanent move to home working.

Flying start

Banner Jones says it has had a busy year of property transactions.

“In recent years, we have invested considerably in our IT infrastructure, which forms part of our ongoing commitment to delivering legal services in a convenient and customer focused way, and thankfully due to this we were well equipped to manage the increased volume and now we’re looking forward to further expanding our dedicated conveyancing team.”

“As part of this we were delighted to introduce our new ‘Flying Start’ portal, which enables clients to agree their quote, sign the terms and conditions, complete an online ID check and fill out their initial paperwork within minutes.

The firm’s online capacity saw them complete more than 5,500 transactions between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021

Mr Bilton said: “Previously, house hunters were required to meet with their solicitor face-to-face, yet the modern technology combined with the unique circumstances presented by cpronavirus revolutionised normal practice for us.”

Mark Bilton, head of residential property with Banner Jones in Mansfield.

“While the country begins to return to normal, we’re confident this new and improved convenient service offering will continue to benefit our customers.”