Chesterfield cafe fuming over Just Eat refund for “not cooked properly” milkshake

Owners of a fledgling Chesterfield cafe are fuming after a cheapskate customer was given a refund by Just Eat for a milkshake ordered 24 hours before – claiming the beverage was “not cooked properly”.

Kim Greaves, who launched Chapter Two with partner Steve Oxley in August last year, has resisted temptation to name and shame the miserly customer, and she was “baffled” as to how the cold drink was not “cooked” well.

The order came in on Saturday night – when Kim and Steve had decided to put Just Eat deliveries on hold and drive the food to customers personally.

However, she added that dishonest refunds were a recurring issue for small businesses dealing with big ordering platforms such as Just Eat. She said: “Small businesses like ours are working their socks off to offer a good service but Just Eat makes it so easy to request a refund and the customer instantly gets one and it puts us out of pocket.

"There are people who will do this constantly but they’re only seeing Just Eat, they’re not seeing the small business behind it.” Though the order was not a large one – the luxury Milky Bar Stars shake cost £7 – Kim added: "It’s enough to make a difference to us – especially in the first weekend of taking over preparation and delivery.

"We’re not going to name and shame but people just need to be aware that this is a small business, relatively speaking brand new.” After contesting the refund with the order platform – something Kim describes as “very, very difficult” – Just Eat agreed to reimburse Chapter Two for the price of the milkshake.

The couple continue to use Just Eat, however they are now “exploring other options” such as the more local Chesterfield Eats.

Kim Greaves and Stephen Oxley with staff at Chapter Two

Chapter Two – Chesterfield’s only French toast cafe – started as the go-to place for desserts, including waffles, crepes and American pancakes with savoury dishes including croque monsieur and croque mesdame.

However the savoury options have now been extended to dishes such as smashed burgers and cooked breakfasts, available all day. Having now been granted an alcohol licence, diners can also enjoy a tipple – with beers, ciders and wines for sale.

The cafe was originally open seven days a week but have now reduced to Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Speaking about the business, Kim said: “It’s so hard at the beginning, especially in January as it’s such a quiet time of the year. A lot of businesses do suffer.

"But we’ve brought something unique to Chesterfield – a lot of people want to come in and try French toast and we have a lot of private function bookings, so we’re hopeful. But it’s just a matter of getting our name out there and people finding us.”

Derbyshire Times has contacted Just Eat, however a spokesperson said since the restaurant was reimbursed in full for the refund it would not be providing a comment.