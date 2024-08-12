Kim Greaves, who lives in Hasland, and Steve Oxley, of Rotherham, have taken their relationship to the next level by becoming business partners.

Chapter Two – the original French toast cafe, which opened today (Monday), is the latest go-to place for desserts. Waffles, crepes and American pancakes, feature alongside the house speciality on the menu. For those with a savoury tooth, there are croque monsieur and croque mesdame.

The new eatery is sandwiched between The Glassworks pub and Elevation Hair salon on Sheffield Road. Kim said: “It's a good location directly opposite the football stadium which is great for me because I'm a season ticket holder as is my son. It's a good time to be opening with Chesterfield moving up to League Two.”

Steve, who won over Kim with his culinary talents, said: “French toast is one of the first things we ate when we started dating. We had it at my house, I made it from scratch as a surprise. I didn’t even know that she liked it – and she loved it. It’s our go-to meal now.”

He is the cook at the cafe where two trained baristas also work. Kim, who has devised the menu and decor, will take a background role in Chapter Two as she has a part-time job working at The Goldsmith Clinic in Chesterfield where she is clinic coordinator.

Steve said: "We've called the cafe Chapter Two because we're moving on - it's the next chapter in our lives."

Kim and Steve had been through life-changing traumatic experiences before they met. Mum of two Kim lost her husband Andrew to bladder cancer and Steve had gone through a divorce.

Both are committed to raising money for Ashgate Hospice, where Andrew passed away in 2021. Kim, 47, said: “Ashgate Hospice sits very close to my heart and will be our chosen charity.” Steve, 52, said: “We will be doing afternoon teas where money raised will go directly to Ashgate Hospice. Some places take money out to cover their costs, that won't happen with us."

Plans are in the pipeline for afternoon tea with Prosecco and bottomless bunches but these are reliant on the cafe being granted an alcohol licence.

The cafe is currently open every day of the week from 8am until 4.30pm. Future plans include offering a takeaway delivery service from 4.30pm until 11pm.

Recycled and reclaimed materials have been used to give the cafe its rustic feel. Steve said: "The counter is recycled pallets which have been sanded down and look amazing. We're very much into reclaimed and recycling - that's something everyone should be doing."

