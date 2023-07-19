With petrol retailers getting set to work with the UK’s competition watchdog to set up a scheme to allow motorists to compare live fuel prices, we decided to check where the cheapest locations for petrol in Chesterfield are.

Supermarkets and major suppliers met Energy Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday after the regulator found drivers had been consistently overcharged between 2019 and 2022. The average margin made by supermarkets on fuel had increased by 6p per litre during that time period.

The cheapest prices for petrol have been revealed

Grant Shapps said in a statement: “I’m warning those who fail to put words into actions and continue to rip off motorists: you will be held to account.”

Prices within five miles of Chesterfield vary dramatically with a litre of unleaded available for 139.9p at one station whilst, less than a mile away, another station is selling the same fuel for 171.9p.

Five cheapest places to get petrol in Chesterfield

Co-op Duckmanton – 139.9p / per litre, 143.9p (diesel) Tesco Chesterfield Extra – 140.9p / per litre, 144.9p (diesel) Morrisons Chesterfield – 140.9p / per litre, 144.9p (diesel) Sainsbury’s Chesterfield – 140.9p / per litre, 144.9p (diesel) Shell Heath Road – 140.9p / per litre, 146.9p (diesel)

Five most expensive places to get petrol in Chesterfield

M1 Markham Vale EG – 171.9p / per litre, same price for diesel Esso A617 Heath Service Station – 151.9p / per litre, 154.9p (diesel) Esso Derby Road – 147.9p / per litre, 149.9p (diesel) Spar Holmewood – 145.9p / per litre, 146.9p (diesel) Spar Hasland – 145.9p / per litre, 146.9p (diesel)