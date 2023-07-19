News you can trust since 1855
War memorial in Derbyshire town desecrated with 'disrespectful' vulgar graffiti

Police are appealing for witnesses after phallic graffiti appeared on a war memorial in Heanor.
By Oliver McManus
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

Officers received reports that the war memorial in Heanor Cemetery had been ‘targeted and damaged' with vulgar graffiti on three sides.

The graffiti was discovered on Monday evening (July 17) as the cemetery was being locked up by staff.

A spokesperson for Heanor and Langley Mill safer neighbourhood team said: “We are aware that this has caused a lot of concern in the local community given the circumstances of what has been damaged. We are working with partner agencies to ensure the damage is rectified.”

Police are investigating after the graffiti appeared on the war memorialPolice are investigating after the graffiti appeared on the war memorial
Kate Baldwin said on Facebook: “Disgusting when you get them they want naming and shaming and made to pay.”

David Alison Morse added: “So disrespectful. If they find who did it, make them or their parents pay the cleaning costs.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the police quoting reference 23*443362.