War memorial in Derbyshire town desecrated with 'disrespectful' vulgar graffiti

Officers received reports that the war memorial in Heanor Cemetery had been ‘targeted and damaged' with vulgar graffiti on three sides.

The graffiti was discovered on Monday evening (July 17) as the cemetery was being locked up by staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Heanor and Langley Mill safer neighbourhood team said: “We are aware that this has caused a lot of concern in the local community given the circumstances of what has been damaged. We are working with partner agencies to ensure the damage is rectified.”

Police are investigating after the graffiti appeared on the war memorial

Kate Baldwin said on Facebook: “Disgusting when you get them they want naming and shaming and made to pay.”

David Alison Morse added: “So disrespectful. If they find who did it, make them or their parents pay the cleaning costs.”