Boss praises workers as Derbyshire hotel is highly commended at National Wedding Industry Awards

The Maynard in Grindleford has been recognised in the finals of the National Wedding Industry Awards in the Wedding Venue (Hotel) of the Year category.

Rob Hattersley, managing director of Longbow Bars & Restaurants, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been ‘Highly Commended’ at the National Wedding Industry Awards 2022 in the Wedding Venue Hotel of the Year category.

“In what has been a turbulent time for the whole of the hospitality industry, we are unbelievably proud to have been recognised nationally for our continued dedication to wedding excellence.

The Maynard in Grindleford enjoys views of the Peak District National Park.

“Having opened in February 2020, we were forced to close by the pandemic just six weeks later. To bounce back the way we have and to be recognised for our efforts nationally is simply incredible.”

During lockdown extensive refurbishments were carried out to the hotel’s ballroom – The Chatsworth Suite – and hotel rooms.

The Maynard, which enjoys views over the National Park, is licensed to hold civil wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships for up to 130 day guests and 200 evening guests.

Rob said: “Our dedicated team strive to ensure a unique and memorable experience to all who have their special day at The Maynard. Our place is all about our people, and we couldn’t do it without them.

The Maynard is licensed to hold civil wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships for up to 130 day guests and 200 evening guests (photo: Averill Photography)

“This award is fitting recognition of the efforts of each member of our team, who have been magnificent even during the most difficult of times for our industry.

“We are proud to represent our local area and community. Winning the regional award was a proud moment, but to do it on the national stage was quite simply phenomenal.

“This award is great news not just for The Maynard, but for the whole of Derbyshire, the East Midlands and the Peak District.

"A huge thank you to everyone who have supported us over the last couple of years and thank you to all who voted for us - we are truly humbled.”