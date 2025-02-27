Conference to showcase how community building boosts Chesterfield’s economy

Business leaders are set to hear how collaborative placemaking is helping to strengthen communities and attract more investment in Chesterfield.

This year’s Celebrate Chesterfield Business Conference, held in association with DogLand, will shine a spotlight on some of the partnerships between residents, businesses and public sector organisations that are lifting Chesterfield’s reputation as a unique place to work, live, visit and grow a business.

Taking place at The Winding Wheel Theatre on Thursday, 27th March, Celebrate Chesterfield will focus on community-led placemaking around our town centres.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield, the event will feature conversations with town centre investors on how our communities are the perfect fit for their business, and an interview with residents on their reasons for making Chesterfield home.

Celebrate Chesterfield 2024 - Delegates view presentation at the Winding Wheel

This year also celebrates 15 years of telling our town’s story alongside 230 Chesterfield Champions and partners. Destination Chesterfield is set to announce its new Chair at the event, who will also launch a new two-year plan to promote the town.

Attendees will be able to find out more about ongoing collaborative projects set to boost the town’s economy, including:

Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield: Improving the look, feel and flow of Chesterfield town centre, including a major modernisation of the historic marketplace. This includes support for a traditional market offer but also for a wider range of uses including community events, festivals and more.

Stephenson Memorial Hall refurbishment: creating a modern visitor experience in the heart of the town centre that includes an extended theatre, a reconfigured and modern museum, new gallery space, community facilities and a café bar.

PEAK Resort: the UK’s first purpose-built national park gateway ‘resort town,’ offering visitors world-class facilities and services as a base from which to access the Peak District National Park. The development is set to sustain thousands of jobs for local people.

Staveley 21: a £6m regeneration project in Staveley town centre creating a more attractive place to visit and spend time shopping, socialising, and exploring. The development includes a new landmark building which will house a library and office space to ensure the town centre remains at the heart of the local community.

Chesterfield Canal restoration: ongoing works include the reconstruction of 850m of canal channel, two new bridges, a new lock and over 3 kilometres of footpath improvements. Once completed, the canal will provide more access to nature for residents with improved infrastructure for walkers and cyclists.

Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle (DRIIVe): a modern rail innovation and training centre, located next to Barrow Hill Roundhouse. The centre will provide 1,423 square metres of floor space, consisting of classroom and workshop training areas.

The Moorings: A two-storey building at the Staveley Canal Basin, comprising 11 new flexible business units and a new indoor and outdoor dining space.

In addition, multiple large-scale housing schemes are under construction, with thousands of homes expected to be built in Chesterfield in the next five years.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield commented: “Celebrate Chesterfield is now in its 15th year, and I am looking forward to welcoming more businesses to this annual event to once again showcase and celebrate everything special and unique about our town.

“I’m particularly looking forward to outlining Destination Chesterfield’s ambitions for the next couple of years, as we continue to build on the £2 billion regeneration taking place across our community. Chesterfield is not standing still; over the last 15 years we’ve worked together to improve our borough and we will continue to work in partnership with our community to grow our economy and create more opportunities for our residents.”

Dawn Brown, Founder and Owner of DogLand, added: “I am delighted to support the Celebrate Chesterfield Business Conference this year. As a business which thrives in the area thanks to the support of our local communities, I’m excited to hear more about how we can strengthen links to improve Chesterfield’s credentials as a great location to live, spend quality leisure time, and grow a business.”

Delegates can book their free place at Celebrate Chesterfield and find out further details on the event at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/celebrate/

The conference will also play host to the Celebrate Chesterfield Business Expo held in association with East Midlands Chamber. The expo presents businesses with the perfect opportunity to meet and network with over 250 business delegates from the local business community. Businesses wishing to be part of the expo can get more information at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/celebrate/2025-exhibitor-booking-form/