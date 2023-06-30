Concerns for Derbyshire shoppers as Boots confirms plans to shut 300 stores

News you can trust since 1855
Boots is set to close hundreds of branches over the next year – with a number of Derbyshire locations potentially at risk.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

The US owners of the pharmacy chain, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), have confirmed plans to shut down 300 Boots branches that are close to other outlets, as they look to “consolidate” the business over the next 12 months.

Boots has stores in towns across Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Holmewood, Matlock, Bakewell, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor and Derby.

In its quarterly results, the company said: “Over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

“Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”

It is understood that there will be no redundancies, with staff at affected stores set be offered work at nearby shops. Boots currently has 2,200 branches, and it is not yet known which locations will be affected.

WBA said it had seen a surge in people shopping online and choosing own-brand labels as customers looked to save money.

