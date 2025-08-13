Company that ran Chesterfield soft play centre enters liquidation – with debts of more than £194,000
Kooca Ltd, the company that formerly operated the Kooca soft play centre on New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield, has entered liquidation.
Kooca opened in 2021 and announced its closure in June this year. A statement issued online blamed the “unprecedented decrease in footfall to Chesterfield town centre over the last two years” - which was described as “devastating for us and other businesses.”
The owners added in their statement that increased costs had left the business unviable to run - with Kooca Ltd facing rises in insurance, utility bills, business rates, rent and wages.
Liquidators have been appointed and a recently published statement of affairs has revealed the amount of money owed by Kooca Ltd.
The company owes a total of £194,084.80 to 19 different creditors, including £9,859.86 to HMRC and £1,264.00 to Chesterfield Borough Council.
Tiny Town has taken on the play centre and is now in the process of refurbishing the premises, with the aim of opening as Tiny Town Soft Play & Café by late August or early September.
This will be Tiny Town’s third site - with the business already running locations at Barlborough and Anston.