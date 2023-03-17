Earlier this month, the Casa Hotel hosted a glittering awards ceremony for the 2023 Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards – attended by over 180 people.

This brought together some of the area’s finest visitor attractions, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers to recognise their achievements over the last twelve months.

It was the Peak Edge Hotel, another part of the Casa Hotels Group, that claimed two prizes at the ceremony. The hotel won the Gold Taste of Peak District and Derbyshire Award and the Silver Hotel of the Year Award.

Peak Edge claimed two awards at a recent ceremony.

At the start of 2023, the Casa Hotels Group saw more success, having been shortlisted in two categories at the 2023 Publican Awards – Best Drinks Offer and Best Premium Food.

Steve Perez, owner of Casa Hotels Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our teams who have all worked tirelessly to develop our drinks and cocktail range with the help of some of the industry’s leading experts in our sister company Global Brands.

“I am especially proud to be nominated for Best Premium Food Offer at the Red Lion Restaurant, which was owned and successfully run by my father in the 70’s, before I bought it back into the family five years ago.

“Our ethos is to produce the highest quality sustainable food - most of which is sourced from my farm just two miles away. Executive Chef Ben Peverall works closely with Craig Ellis, my farm manager, to produce the ultimate farm to table food - everything from beef, lamb and pork to eggs and honey from our own bees.