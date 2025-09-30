Chesterfield’s manufacturing sector says it must stay proactive to thrive

Chesterfield’s manufacturing sector is navigating a challenging economic landscape. But local leaders say the key to long-term success lies in collaboration, proactive engagement, and a shared commitment to shaping the future.

At a recent roundtable hosted by Destination Chesterfield in partnership with the Derbyshire Times, the manufacturing industry and support organisations discussed the sector’s resilience. Participants stressed, however, that resilience alone would not be enough.

Ivan Fomin of MSE Hiller said, “You can’t sell to customers who aren’t investing. We’ve got the technology and talent, but without demand, we’re treading water.

“Yet, if we want to lay the groundwork for future growth, we must continue to engage with the wider eco-system, from mock interviews to celebratory initiatives like Made in Chesterfield. We’ve got a very cooperative business community. It’s not everywhere. When I talk about it in other places, they wish they had what we have in Chesterfield.”

Graphoidal Developments

The need to develop networks was echoed by Josh Kirkwood of Graphoidal. He said, “We’re keen to engage with colleges and support initiatives that showcase what manufacturing in Chesterfield is all about. Even when times are tough, it’s vital to keep those relationships strong.”

The round table also showcased how education providers are stepping up. Chesterfield College is launching a new Engineering, Manufacturing and Life Sciences Centre, alongside a fresh approach to business partnerships.

“We’re building a framework to understand what employers need, reward collaboration, and measure impact,” said Rhys Robinson, Director of Engineering and Digital Services to Business. “It’s not just about guest lectures - it’s about shaping curriculum and outcomes.”

The University of Derby is also evolving its strategy.

MSE Hiller

“We’re aiming to be the most industry-engaged university in the UK,” said Rob Ricketts, Industry Engagement Lead. “Every academic must bring industry into their teaching. Students will leave with real experience, not just theory.”

Manufacturing is deeply embedded in Chesterfield’s identity.

“We’ve got 335 manufacturing businesses - 9% of our total - compared to a national average of 4.5%,” said Lynda Sharp from Chesterfield Borough Council. “A significant portion of our workforce is employed in the sector.”

Support for this key sector is available from East Midlands Chamber, Chesterfield Borough Council, and Destination Chesterfield, offering routes to access funding, skills development, and strategic advice. But as Ian Bates from the Chamber noted: “Businesses say they need help, but they don’t always engage.”

Practical steps for manufacturers to build networks:

Engage with education providers through work experience, live briefs, and guest lectures

Attend local forums, including the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Manufacturing Forum

Explore funding opportunities such as Made Smarter to unlock digitisation and growth

Discover support for your business: http://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support

Join the next Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Manufacturing Forum on 21st October at: www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/chesterfield-and-north-derbyshire-manufacturing-forum