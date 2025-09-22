Chesterfield’s Manufacturing Festival inspires next generation of engineers and innovators

Chesterfield recognises its manufacturers and engineers over the next month through the return of an annual celebratory campaign. Taking place from 25 September until the end of October, the Made in Chesterfield festival aims to change perceptions of the manufacturing industry by connecting Chesterfield’s students with real-world experiences in local advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership in association with Chesterfield College, the initiative supports businesses in showcasing the sector and creating a pipeline of talent while giving students access to cutting-edge technologies, from precision engineering to sustainable manufacturing practices.

Ivan Fomin, Managing Director of MSE Hiller and Board Member at Destination Chesterfield, said: “Modern manufacturing is full of innovation and opportunity, right here in Chesterfield. But do our young people know about the businesses and careers open to them locally? Perhaps only if they have parents working in the sector.

"Made in Chesterfield helps our young people see what’s possible. It also shows employers like us at MSE the future talent being nurtured right here.”

Made in Chesterfield Tour

To celebrate National Manufacturing Day, the 2025 festival introduces the Innovation Challenge, where students team up with local manufacturers to solve real-world problems.They’ll visit workplaces, collaborate on ideas, and present their solutions at a showcase event at Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

James Brand, Managing Director of United Cast Bar Ltd, said: “The Innovation Challenge is an exciting way to celebrate National Manufacturing Day. It connects the classroom to real careers and gives young people a genuine opportunity to develop ideas and confidence.”

The festival showcases the links between the education sector and business, aiming to inspire a pipeline of future talent to consider a career in manufacturing.

Claire Godfrey, Deputy Principal at Chesterfield College Group, the headline sponsor of the festival, added: "Our new Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences Centre will equip students with the latest industry skills, including green technologies and digital innovation. Supporting the Made in Chesterfield Festival allows us to showcase these skills and facilities to both young people and employers as we continually help to supply a future-ready workforce locally.

"This fantastic festival engages students at an earlier age, providing a real-world insight and enthusiasm about the fantastic career paths available in and around Chesterfield, so we're delighted to be headline sponsor once again."

Other highlights in the festival include the Made in Chesterfield Business Event on October 8 at Chesterfield College. Businesses, head teachers and careers leads will have the opportunity to network and discover more about the College's new Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences Centre.

Manufacturers taking part in this year's festival include United Cast Bar Ltd, MSE Hiller, Weightron Bilanciai, Penny Engineering, Fast Signs, Superior Wellness, Heraeus Electro-Nite (UK) Ltd, Fast Signs and CBE+

Also supporting this year's festival are Chesterfield Borough Council, the EMCCA Career Hub, Workwise, Barrow Hill Roundhouse and North East Derbyshire District Council.

For more information, visit: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/made-in-chesterfield/